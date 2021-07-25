STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY's exit: Are seers super high command, asks Srinivas Prasad

“BJP has a policy that those above the age of 75 should not be in prominent positions... hence, Yediyurappa will resign after being at the helm for two years.

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Commenting on the leadership issue in the state, BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad said that Chief Minister BS  Yediyurappa has decided to resign as per an understanding between him and the party high command two years ago.

“BJP has a policy that those above the age of 75 should not be in prominent positions... hence, Yediyurappa will resign after being at the helm for two years. The party high command has treated Yediyurappa with great respect and dignity,” he said.

When asked about seers demanding that the high command allow Yediyurappa to complete full-term in office, the veteran leader said there is no scope for third party intervention and expressed displeasure over the recent developments. “Are seers super high command?” he asked.

Prasad also hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for demanding the BJP to make an SC the CM. 

