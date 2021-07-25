STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data reveals worrying Covid trends for Karnataka in coming days

Across the state, while the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has been more or less steady, the number of discharged patients has fallen from 3,188 on July 15 to 2,050 on Saturday.

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While almost everything has opened up, with a rider that Covid-19 safety protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour are followed, Karnataka and the capital Bengaluru are showing signs of heading towards a worsening situation on the Covid-19 front.

While the gap between the number of discharged patients and new cases is narrowing down, the rate of decline in the number of active cases is slowing down considerably not good signs, specially at a time when the State Government says that the second wave is tapering and has opened the city and most parts of the state to normal life, with only heavy rains keeping people indoors.

While the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has been more or less steady, the number of discharged patients has fallen from 3,188 on July 15 to 2,050 on Saturday. The fall in the number of active cases recorded on Saturday was from 24,127 cases on Friday to 23,905 cases, which is just 0.92%. However, since July 15, the decline has been much sharper, the biggest being 6.02% on July 19 and 4.61% on July 20. After that, it has fallen to 3.7% on July 22, 2.3% on July 23, and 0.92% on Saturday.

For Bengaluru, it was just 0.21% decline on Saturday, after seeing a 8.01% fall in active cases on July 19 from 11,751 cases to 10,809 cases. The city’s active cases now stand at 8,346 compared to 8,364 the previous day.  The recovery rate too has slowed down as there was an improvement from 97.9% on Friday to just 97.91% on Saturday.  

