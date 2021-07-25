STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have enjoyed all positions in BJP, now bound to high command decision: BS Yediyurappa

BSY was speaking to te mediapersons after an hour-long meeting with the ministers and MLAs at Belagavi circuit house.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:38 PM

BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Ydiyurappa presiding over at a meeting of ministers and MLAs in Belagavi on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Karnataka chief minister said that he has enjoyed all positions offered to him in the party. "I have enjoyed all the positions in the BJP and government than any other leader in the state," BS Yediurappa said on Sunday. 

BSY was speaking to reporters after an hour-long meeting with the ministers and MLAs at Belagavi circuit house.When asked whether his removal will damage BJP's reputation, he said, "There are several tall leaders in the party and all of them are bound to the decisions taken by the high command and will work together. Our target is to complete the remaining term successfully and bring BJP to power once again."

Reacting to former CM Siddaramaiah's criticism, BSY said that "hundreds of people like Siddaramaiah will come and we will still return to power."

Coordinating with Maharashtra over releasing of water in Krishna basin

The Karnataka chief minister said that he discussed the burning issues of Belagavi and the recent flood situation in the meeting. About 113 villages of seven taluks of the district are affected by the flood. Till now, 19035 people have been shifted to safer places. The CM also informed that 8975 flood-hit persons have been shifted to 89 care centres.

"All the dams and reservoirs of the Krishna Basin in Maharashtra are full and the water is being released in our state. We are in touch with Maharashtra government and are closely monitoring the water flow levels. The outflow has been increased as all the dams of Krishna basin in Karnataka too are almost full. This has resulted in flooding at some places in the state," BSY cautioned. 

The CM further informed that a total of seven NDRF and 15 SDRF teams have been deputed in the flood-affected region. "There is no shortage of funds to carry out the rescue operations. The bridge roads and other infrastructure is damaged by the floods. Funds will be released for temporary repair works. A letter will be sent to the central government seeking funds to take up permanent repairs. I will visit Uttara Kannada district on Monday if possible," he said.

