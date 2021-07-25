STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD forecasts monsoon lull in Karnataka for five days

According to IMD officials, since the onset of monsoon, the state has received 501.6 mm rainfall, against the normal 403.8 mm, which is a 24-per cent excess.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what comes as a respite for not just citizens but also for the government, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there will be a lull in monsoon showers for the next five days.

IMD - Bengaluru Director-in-Charge C S Patil said that a yellow alert has been issued for coastal regions for July 25 and 26. Gradually the monsoon rains will reduce, following which, for the next 4-5 days, there will be some relief. Later, the rain will start to intensify as more systems are forming in the oceans. 

IMD - Bengaluru Director-in-Charge C S Patil said that a yellow alert has been issued for coastal regions for July 25 and 26. Gradually the monsoon rains will reduce, following which, for the next 4-5 days, there will be some relief. Later, the rain will start to intensify as more systems are forming in the oceans.

He added that this year, the monsoon has been vigorous which has made the state so far experience above normal rainfall. He explained that at present the winds are strong. A low pressure area prevails over Jharkhand and surrounding areas. Also, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position and is likely to remain in this position for the next 48 hours.

