STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits the flood-affected areas in Belagavi 

Flood victims complained that authorities failed to rehabilitate real flood victim families 

Published: 25th July 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa addressing the problems of flood victims (Photo | Express)

Chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa addressing the problems of flood victims (Photo | Express)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sankeshwar and other villages that were affected by the flooding of the Hiranyakeshi River due to incessant rains since last week.

Yediyurappa along with Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Minister Umesh Katti,  R Ashok visited the Math Galli near Laxmi Temple in Sankeshwar town and later visited the care centre that has been set up at Shankarling temple. 

Heavy showers in the neighbouring Maharashtra districts and in the Belagavi for the past one week has resulted in a huge inflow of water to the Krishna, Vedaganga, Dudhaganga, Hiranyakeshi, Ghataprabha, Markandey rivers and to the Ballari Nala in the Belagavi city.

Flooding to these rivers and Nala resulted in submerging several villages. 

Speaking to the victims at the care centre, Yediyurappa said a total of fifty acres of land is made available for permanent rehabilitation of the families which are affecting by floods in the Sankeshwar town every year. It has been decided to build houses for the victims.

If victims cooperate with the government, new houses will be constructed for them on fifty-acre land for their rehabilitation, he said and informed that adequate relief will be provided to the people who are affected by flood this year. 

A flood victim, Prakash Shankar Kanawade, said that about 500 houses in Math Galli, Sutar Galli, Haragapur Galli, Nadi Galli, Pinjar Galli and Hosa Oni are witnessing floods due to the backwater of Hiranyakeshi in Sankeshwar every year.

The authority has failed to rehabilitate all the families by providing houses to them. Some fake beneficiaries have availed the housing benefits, Prakash alleged.

Another victim Appsaheb Shettimani alleged that they are submitting complaints with the authority from 2019, but still the problem is not being solved. hundreds of houses are collapsed by flooding.  Neither politicians showing interest nor the officials, he said.

Solution after rainfall survey

Once the rain stops, the house-to-house survey will be carried out and then an appropriate solution will be provided. Until then, steps have been taken to provide all kinds of arrangements, including meals, at temporary care centres. People need not fear, the government, Yediyurappa said. 

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the authorities have been instructed to distribute relief to the victims and compensate them under the NDRF fund. 

The CM and ministers then inspected the National Highway-4, which was submerged in water near Yamagarni village in Nippani Taluk.

He also visited the care centre opened in Government Marathi School and inquired about the victims about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said that about 630 families were affected by the flood. Shelter arrangements have been made for them in five care centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka rains BS Yediyurappa Belagavi floods Belagavi rain
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp