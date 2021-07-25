Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits the flood-affected areas in Belagavi 

Sunil Patil By

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sankeshwar and other villages that were affected by the flooding of the Hiranyakeshi River due to incessant rains since last week.

Yediyurappa along with Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Minister Umesh Katti, R Ashok visited the Math Galli near Laxmi Temple in Sankeshwar town and later visited the care centre that has been set up at Shankarling temple.

Heavy showers in the neighbouring Maharashtra districts and in the Belagavi for the past one week has resulted in a huge inflow of water to the Krishna, Vedaganga, Dudhaganga, Hiranyakeshi, Ghataprabha, Markandey rivers and to the Ballari Nala in the Belagavi city.

Flooding to these rivers and Nala resulted in submerging several villages.

Speaking to the victims at the care centre, Yediyurappa said a total of fifty acres of land is made available for permanent rehabilitation of the families which are affecting by floods in the Sankeshwar town every year. It has been decided to build houses for the victims.

If victims cooperate with the government, new houses will be constructed for them on fifty-acre land for their rehabilitation, he said and informed that adequate relief will be provided to the people who are affected by flood this year.

A flood victim, Prakash Shankar Kanawade, said that about 500 houses in Math Galli, Sutar Galli, Haragapur Galli, Nadi Galli, Pinjar Galli and Hosa Oni are witnessing floods due to the backwater of Hiranyakeshi in Sankeshwar every year.

The authority has failed to rehabilitate all the families by providing houses to them. Some fake beneficiaries have availed the housing benefits, Prakash alleged.



Another victim Appsaheb Shettimani alleged that they are submitting complaints with the authority from 2019, but still the problem is not being solved. hundreds of houses are collapsed by flooding. Neither politicians showing interest nor the officials, he said.

Solution after rainfall survey

Once the rain stops, the house-to-house survey will be carried out and then an appropriate solution will be provided. Until then, steps have been taken to provide all kinds of arrangements, including meals, at temporary care centres. People need not fear, the government, Yediyurappa said.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the authorities have been instructed to distribute relief to the victims and compensate them under the NDRF fund.

The CM and ministers then inspected the National Highway-4, which was submerged in water near Yamagarni village in Nippani Taluk.

He also visited the care centre opened in Government Marathi School and inquired about the victims about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said that about 630 families were affected by the flood. Shelter arrangements have been made for them in five care centres.