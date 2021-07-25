STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kateel’s dare to Congress: Name Kharge as Karnataka CM pick

Kateel challenged Siddaramaiah to announce Rajya Sabha member and Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s next chief ministeral candidate.

Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday that decision on the leadeship issue will be taken by the party’s central leadership. He refused to divulge further details.

Reacting to former CM Siddaramiah’s challenge to the BJP to announce a member belonging to the Schedule Caste as the next chief minister, if BS Yediyurappa steps down, the Dakshina Kannada MP thundered that the Congress has no respect towards the community.

Kateel challenged Siddaramaiah to announce Rajya Sabha member and Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s next chief ministeral candidate. Addressing party functionaries at the state executive committee meeting, Kateel said, “If you have real concern for SCs, first announce Kharge as your CM candidate and then lecture others. When you were ruling, you forgot about the community and deprived them of their rights.” 

