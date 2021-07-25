STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Let's go for polls, let the people decide,' Shivakumar challenges BJP government in Karnataka

The KPCC president was attacking the government, questioning its inability to give compensation to flood victims for the last two years.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:38 PM

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of having failed in its handling of the flood situation and providing compensation to those affected over the last couple of years, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Sunday challenged the ruling party to go for polls and get a fresh mandate.

"BJP does not have the honour or capability to rule the state, they don't know how to serve the people when there is difficulty and people are dying and are losing properties, this government has completely failed. Come let's go for polls, to give a new administration," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "let's go before the people and let them decide." The KPCC president was attacking the government, questioning its inability to give compensation to flood victims for the last two years.

Also accusing the central government of neglecting the state with respect to providing compensation, he said, "Why did not the prime minister come (to assess the flood situation in the state), don't want, did they (centre) at least give the money? Why didn't these MPs (25 BJP MPs) go (asking for compensation), what had happened to these MPs?" This is the fourth consecutive year that parts of Karnataka have been battered by torrential rains resulting in floods and landslides.

