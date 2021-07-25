No clear message from BJP yet on BSY's exit

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was no clear message from the BJP central leadership even on Saturday, just two days ahead of BS Yediyurappa’s government completing two years in office, though some party seniors indicated that the leadership change, which has been the buzzword for the last few days, may not happen in the immediate future. But other sections within the party said the BJP high command could take a decision on Sunday.

Yediyurappa, however, seemed to have resigned his fate to the party decision, saying earlier that he is expecting a message from the high command by this weekend and he would abide by it. But on Monday, he is going ahead with the celebration of completion of two years of his government. An event has been organised at Vidhana Soudha to mark the milestone, where a booklet will be released listing the achievements of his government.

Party sources said that though central leaders seemed keen on leadership change, they are yet to decide on Yediyurappa’s successor. Also, they may not take the ‘’risk’’ of changing the chief minister at a time when thousands of people are displaced by floods. “It may not happen anytime soon,” the sources said. The entire administrative machinery has been pressed into action to assist people affected by floods, while the chief minister is rushing to take stock of the situation in Belagavi, which is one of the worst-affected districts in the State.

‘BJP top brass monitoring Karnataka developments’

Yediyurappa, virtually inaugurating development works in his home district of Shivamogga on Saturday, said ,”From the day I took charge as chief minister till now, I have had to face several challenges, including unprecedented natural disasters , Covid and now floods.”.

A senior minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet said party central leaders are closely watching the developments in the State, including the pushback from Lingayat seers and community people, who are holding a convention in Bengaluru on Sunday. “There is a lot thinking and rethinking and a decision will be taken after taking into consideration all the factors,” he said.

Interestingly, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the latter’s residence at Hubballi late on Saturday evening. Coming out, Bommai, whose name too is doing the rounds for the chief minister’s post, said the meeting had nothing to do with current political developments in the State, but restricted to development works related to his Assembly segment which falls under Joshi’s parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Joshi and Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, who too are the options for the Chief Minister’s post, earlier said that party central leaders will take a suitable decision. Joshi said that nobody within the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi or party president JP Nadda, discussed leadership change with him. “I do not want to talk about it,’’ he said, brushing off the issue.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice-president and chief minister’s son BY Vijayendra was in New Delhi to meet party leaders.