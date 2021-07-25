Quota stir: Panchamasalis threaten to resume agitation categorised under 2A

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While one section of seers backing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is holding a mega-convention in Bengaluru on Sunday to send out a message to the BJP central leadership, the Panchamasali Lingayat community — led by its seers — have decided to relaunch their agitation demanding reservation under 2A category for the community.

Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji said Yediyurappa had said on March 15 this year that the government will consider the community’s demand. This deadline will end on September 15, he said. “If our demand is not considered by then, then we will start protesting from October 1 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru,” he said.

“A campaign will be taken up from Basavakalayan to MM Hills between August 15 and September 30 and we will create awareness on the community’s demand,” he said.

On the leadership issue in the BJP, the seer said it is up to the party to take a call. “But, if the party decides to change the chief minister, a leader from the community must be appointed as the next CM. If the BJP

central leaders consult us on the leadership issue, I will go to Delhi and meet them,” he added.