STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Slow vaccination drive among adults could expose children to Covid-19

Covid-infected kids can develop Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, warn experts

Published: 25th July 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The slowing down of the vaccination drive for adults can lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases among children, fear experts. Doctors and public health experts say that the trend in infections is particularly high among younger adults. This will likely trigger an increase in cases among younger children in the near future if the vaccination rate is not increased, they say.

Dr C N Reddy, Professor, Paediatrics, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, says serosurveys across many districts in Karnataka have shown that wherever the infected adult population is high, vaccination is low in all those places. “The number of cases of children being infected has also gone up. This suggests that children are most often infected by adults.”

Public health experts worry that the drop in the pace of the vaccination drive across all age groups, coupled with many not getting their second dose, can be a seri-ous concern.“Unvaccinated adults can bring home the infection and children with Covid-19 can develop a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory 
Syndrome (MIS-C)  in any part of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, eyes or other organs. Hence, it is better that the State Government looks at ensuring vaccine availability for adults even before thinking of vaccinating children,” suggests Dr Reddy.

According to Dr Sanjay Gururaj, Paediatrician, SHRC Hospitals in Jayanagar, compelling data on the impact of adult vaccination on children has been shown in many countries, the recent one being from Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo, where 98% adults were vaccinated and a striking reduction in Covid -19 cases and deaths was found even amongst children. Also, there was drop in symptomatic infections that occurred in unvaccinated children. “In that state of Brazil, like in India, there were arguments that the third wave may predominantly hit children as they are unvaccinated, but that didn’t happen,” he pointed out.

Interestingly, similar scenarios have played out in countries with high vaccination rates, such as Israel and the United States. Studies published in some medical journals have shown that the cases in children below 18 years of age fell by 84% after over half of the US population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Infections in children have fallen as adults get their shots.

Public health experts say that an increased number of cases in one age group is likely to spill over into other age groups. A senior doctor and public health expert from Udupi said, “It is important for schools to open up, but the State Government should emphasise on adults at home and school being vaccinated.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp