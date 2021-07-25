STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa has done good work as Karnataka CM: JP Nadda amid speculation of guard change 

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take a call on continuing his tenure, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any crisis and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done good work.

"Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," Nadda told reporters on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa.

ALSO READ | Let Yediyurappa continue as Karnataka CM: Swamijis of Matadeshara Maha Samavesha tell BJP

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so".

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM change Karnataka political crisis BJP BS Yediyurappa JP Nadda
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp