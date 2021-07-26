Former Karnataka MP L R Shivarame Gowda predicts mid-term polls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former MP and JDS leader LR Shivarame Gowda on Sunday said that a change in leadership in the state BJP, followed by a Cabinet expansion, would lead to political uncertainty and result in mid-term polls in the state.

"No one should be surprised if polls are held next year," he said, adding that the BJP was a divided house— a section in favour of CM BS Yediyurappa and the other wanting his ouster. He hit out at the government for "failing to handle the Covid-19 and the flood situation in the state."