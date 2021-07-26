STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Flood threat looms large over 30 Gadag villages

As the district has been facing a flood-like situation at Malaprabha, Tungabhadra and Bennehalla basins, an alert was sounded in more than 30 villages.

Published: 26th July 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

People move to safer places with their cattle after a flood alert was sounded in Jamkhandi on Sunday | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  As the district has been facing a flood-like situation at Malaprabha, Tungabhadra and Bennehalla basins, an alert was sounded in more than 30 villages. “Many villagers have been shifted to safer places. The district administration opened rehabilitation centres but many are not ready to move out,” sources said.

Many fields and roads in Nargund, Ron and Mundargi taluks were inundated. The district administration had requested all the people living near river basins to relocate but villagers in Lakamapur did not agree and demanded developmental works and village relocation. Nargund tahsildar and other officials convinced them and relocated many villagers on Saturday evening. 

By Sunday morning, the village turned into an island, sources said. The water level at Bennehalla started rising on Sunday and it flooded Yavagak bridge that connects Nargund and Ron. Now, vehicles are going through Navalgund to reach Ron.

Ron tahsildar G B Jakkanagoudar said, “We have visited the flood-affected areas and warned the GP president not to take risk. Now, the Bennehalla water level is slowly receding but if it rains, it will swell again, so people have to be cautious. We are prepared with the team to handle the situation.”

