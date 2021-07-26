STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports 1,001 Covid infections, daily case fatality rate goes up 

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,001 new Covid-19 infections and 22 new deaths, and compared to the previous day, the Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day increased from 1.56 per cent to 2.19 per cent.

CFR is the ratio used to ascertain the risk of dying from a disease. CFR shows how likely a person, if infected with Covid, is to die. It is the ratio between the number of “confirmed cases” and the number of “confirmed deaths”, and measures the rate of mortality of the disease.

In the state, Haveri and Bagalkote have the highest CFR with 19.23% and 19.05% respectively, in the last seven days.  Meanwhile, the day-wise positivity rate decreased from 1.21 per cent to 0.68 per cent. This took the total tally to 28,94,557 and 36,374, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 165 cases and 3 deaths.  There were 1,465 discharges in the state and 293 in the capital, which took Karnataka’s total recoveries to 28,34,741.  Active cases in the state stand at 23,419, which includes 8,215 cases in Bengaluru. The total Covid tests done in the day were 1,46,988. 

