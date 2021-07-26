STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes continues to be critical, but stable

A stream of political leaders, cutting across party lines, called on former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes— who is in a critical condition after a fall in his house on Sunday.

Published: 26th July 2021

Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A stream of political leaders, cutting across party lines, called on former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes— who is in a critical condition after a fall in his house on Sunday.

The leaders, who visited the hospital and enquired about Oscar's health from the doctors and family members, include former union minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, Minister for Social Welfare and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others. The leaders hailed Oscar as a tall leader and wished him a speedy recovery.  

Sources said Oscar continues to be critical but stable. There was some improvement in his health on Saturday and he was found moving his hands. The doctors will take a call on Monday with regard to dialysis. Since he is still unconscious, doctors are not able to take a call on operating him to remove the blood clot in his brain.

