Top brass decision final: Yediyurappa's political secretary MP Renukacharya

He, however, said if given an opportunity, he will perform well. "The decision taken by the high command needs to be followed by all legislators, including me.

Published: 26th July 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: BJP MLA and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's political secretary MP Renukacharya on Sunday said that he will abide by the party high command's decision on the leadership issue. Speaking to reporters at Honnali, the MLA said that he was not aspiring to be a minister.

He, however, said if given an opportunity, he will perform well. "The decision taken by the high command needs to be followed by all legislators, including me. At present, I have no information on any talks between the chief minister and the central leaders," Renukacharya said.

"I am a staunch party worker and capable of handling any portfolio given to me. I am not demanding any post," he said. A staunch supporter of CM Yediyurappa, Renukacharya had recently visited New Delhi and met the party central leaders. 

