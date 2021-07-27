STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs

Basavaraj Bommai's father SR Bommai had served as the 11th Chief Minister of Karnataka from the Janata Party

Published: 27th July 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with newly picked Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned, senior minister in his cabinet Basavaraj Bommai is set to take over as Karnataka Chief Minister.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislature party meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, Bommai was unanimously chosen as the leader.

Bommai, a legislator from Shigaon, emerged as a consensus candidate given his proximity to BS Yediyurappa, the central leadership of the BJP as well as the Sangh parivar.

ALSO READ: Political thriller in Karnataka that played out in serialised form

The 61-year-old is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister SR Bommai and has a background in the Janata Party.

The New Indian Express on July 23 had reported that Bommai was emerging as a consensus candidate. Bommai has left behind Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Bellad among others in the race to the CM post.

BL Santhosh, the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), was also seen as a frontrunner as he could keep dissidence at bay, but his rivalry with Yediyurappa as well as the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh were roadblocks.

ALSO READ: Outgoing CM Yediyurappa’s successor will have his task cut out

Earlier, insisting that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa had on Monday said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as Chief Minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa had assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

