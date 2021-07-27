CD scandal: Karnataka HC asks govt whether probe can continue in absence of SIT chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from the state government on the continuation of the investigation into the CD scandal, allegedly involving former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, in the absence of the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) Soumendu Mukherjee.

The court also made it clear that the investigation and filing of final report in the case will not take place without its leave.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after it noticed that the investigation continued in the absence of Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee, who is the head of the SIT and on leave from May 1, 2021.

The question is whether the investigation could have proceeded in the absence of the head of the SIT, the court questioned while directing the state government to file a statement dealing with the said question.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs relating to the CD scandal.