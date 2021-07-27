Congress hopes to regain lost Lingayat support after BSY's ouster

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa stepping down as chief minister, Congress is looking at consolidating its Lingayat vote bank that it lost after the removal of Veerendra Patil as chief minister in 1990. Lingayats constitute around 20 per cent of the state’s population and are a major political force.Experts said that even if BJP picks a Lingayat as the next CM, Yediyurappa’s resignation will have an impact on the poll prospects of saffron party in the next Assembly polls.

Veerendra Patil, a popular Lingayat leader, was removed unceremoniously by then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi in 1990, citing his ill-health. Infuriated Lingayats shifted their loyalties en bloc to the Janata Party and later to BJP. In fact, it was Patil who mobilised Lingayats as a religious block and formed vote bank in favour of Congress. The party won 179 of 224 Assembly seats in 1989. Once Patil was removed, it faced a humiliating defeat in the 1994 polls winning just 36 seats.

The wrath of Lingayats cannot be taken lightly and BJP has already faced defeat in 2013 when Yediyurappa resigned from BJP and formed KJP. His party made a big dent in the Lingayat vote share of BJP, which managed just 40 seats, down from 110 that it won in 2008. With the return of Yediyurappa and Modi wave, it won 17 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “Without Yediyurappa, BJP will not see a landslide win in any elections,’’ said a BJP leader.

Anilkumar T of All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha warned, “BJP came to power because of Yediyurappa. Though there are other Lingayat leaders in BJP, nobody has the calibre of Yediyurappa. Now, Congress seems to have an edge. The Veerendra Patil incident will repeat... but this time for BJP.’’.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who is also the secretary-general of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, said, “By sacking Yediyurappa, BJP has shown that it does not believe in democracy. The BJP government has failed to manage the Covid pandemic, floods and other crises. Now, the removal of Yediyurappa will only help Congress.”