STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress hopes to regain lost Lingayat support after BSY's ouster

Veerendra Patil, a popular Lingayat leader, was removed unceremoniously by then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi in 1990, citing his ill-health.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lingayat community

Representational image

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa stepping down as chief minister, Congress is looking at consolidating its Lingayat vote bank that it lost after the removal of Veerendra Patil as chief minister in 1990. Lingayats constitute around 20 per cent of the state’s population and are a major political force.Experts said that even if BJP picks a Lingayat as the next CM, Yediyurappa’s resignation will have an impact on the poll prospects of saffron party in the next Assembly  polls.

Veerendra Patil, a popular Lingayat leader, was removed unceremoniously by then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi in 1990, citing his ill-health. Infuriated Lingayats shifted their loyalties en bloc to the Janata Party and later to BJP. In fact, it was Patil who mobilised Lingayats as a religious block and formed vote bank in favour of Congress. The party won 179 of 224 Assembly seats in 1989. Once Patil was removed, it faced a humiliating defeat in the 1994 polls winning just 36 seats. 

The wrath of Lingayats cannot be taken lightly and BJP has already faced defeat in 2013 when Yediyurappa resigned from BJP and formed KJP. His party made a big dent in the Lingayat vote share of BJP, which managed just 40 seats, down from 110 that it won in 2008. With the return of Yediyurappa and Modi wave, it won 17 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “Without Yediyurappa, BJP will not see a landslide win in any elections,’’ said a BJP leader.

Anilkumar T of All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha warned, “BJP came to power because of Yediyurappa. Though there are other Lingayat leaders in BJP, nobody has the calibre of Yediyurappa. Now, Congress seems to have an edge. The Veerendra Patil incident will repeat... but this time for BJP.’’.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who is also the secretary-general of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, said, “By sacking Yediyurappa, BJP has shown that it does not believe in democracy. The BJP government has failed to manage the Covid pandemic, floods and other crises. Now, the removal of Yediyurappa will only help Congress.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Congress Lingayat BJP
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp