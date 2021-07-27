STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka districts with more Covid cases saw fewer students on campuses

While some were overjoyed to meet friends, others stayed away due to fear of the virus

Published: 27th July 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With colleges reopening on Monday, about 50 per cent of students were back to attend physical classes. Although most students across the state were excited to meet their friends after such a long time, others decided to wait and see what the situation was before joining offline classes. According to principals of colleges, districts which saw high number of cases and deaths, saw fewer students in campuses. For instance in Mysuru, the city saw thin attendance on the first day.

Major colleges including Maharani’s College, Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Saradavilas College, various PG departments at Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore, wore a deserted look. Stating that the students turnout was less than expected, Maharani’s College Principal Dr B T Vijay said that the online classes are still on. “We have organised six vaccination drives and over 80-85 per cent of students were inoculated.

We are expecting more students back in the campus soon,” he said. Similarly in Tumakuru, the attendance at the Government Women’s First Grade College was dismal. A mere 20 per cent of the students turned up. “Since they had an option to attend online classes, students chose to stay away. Also, with the Tumakuru University (TU) declaring that examination will be held from August 2, most students might be home preparing,” informed the Principal Dr T R Leelavathi.

Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, nearly 250 students out of over 2,300 turned up at Government Degree College in Car Street, Mangaluru. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, on Sunday had announced that students who are above 18 years, and vaccinated with at least one dose can attend classes. However, in some colleges, students who were not inoculated were sent back home. “We sent about 20 students back home to send a message that vaccination is mandatory,” said the principal of one of the colleges.

Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

