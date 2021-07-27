STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC upholds life term for acid attacker

The court also permitted the victim, who is a teacher, to approach the District Legal Services Authority and seek adequate compensation.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing serious concern over the rise in acid attack cases in the country, the Karnataka High Court upheld the life sentence awarded to Mahesha, a native of Konanatale village of Honnali taluk in Davanagere district, by the trial court for having attacked a woman with acid in 2014. The court also permitted the victim, who is a teacher, to approach the District Legal Services Authority and seek adequate compensation.

Considering the victim’s young age and the huge amount of money spent on plastic surgery, the authority should arrive at an appropriate quantum of compensation and make suitable recommendations, the court added.

A division bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice V Srishananda passed the order confirming the life sentence under Section 326A of IPC, while partly allowing the appeal filed by Mahesha against the trial court order.On February 25, 2016, the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, with default clause for the offence punishable under Section 326A, while also awarding him another life sentence with fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence punishable under Section 307 of the IPC with default clause. 

It be mentioned that Mahesha had proposed to marry the woman, but her family members were against it. Upset, he plotted the attack with an intention to disfigure her face or take her life. On January 31, 2014, he reportedly came on a motorcycle and splashed acid on her face, back, and hands, while some of it also fell on a minor boy nearby, who was also injured.

The court set aside the life sentence imposed for the offence punishable under Section 307 of IPC, saying that it implies imprisonment till the end of normal life of the convict and it cannot be directed to run consecutively. On deposit of fine amount, a sum of Rs 9.75 lakh shall be paid to the victim as compensation and remaining Rs 25,000 shall be vested with the State Government towards defraying expenses, the court added. Mentioning the number of acid attack cases reported in the country each year, from 2014 to 2019 (309, 222, 167, 244, 228 and 240, respectively), the court observed that this case is an example of uncivilised crime committed by the accused. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court acid attack
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp