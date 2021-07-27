Karnataka will continue to contribute significantly to India's growth story, says Yediyurappa

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka has always been a pioneer in science, technology, and innovation and will continue to contribute significantly to India's growth, said Caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was responding to Biocon Chairperson Kiran Majumdar Shaw's appreciation for 'progressive development' under his leadership.

Thanking Shaw for her words of appreciation, Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "Thank you @kiranshaw. Karnataka has always been a pioneer in science, technology, and innovation and I am confident that the state will continue to contribute significantly to India's growth story."

Earlier, on Monday, after Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, Shaw had lauded him for playing a "stellar leadership role" and said that he has left "a legacy of progressive development".

"@BSYBJP played a stellar leadership role as CM n leaves a legacy of progressive development," tweeted Shaw yesterday.

Ending months of speculation, Yediyurappa, on Monday, announced his decision of stepping down at a special event organised at Vidhana Soudha to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term.

Later, he met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation. Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa had on Monday said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa had assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to send union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary Arun Singh as central observers to Karnataka. Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state BJP legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of Karnataka.