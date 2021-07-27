Yediyurappa loyalists, non-performers set to face axe; new cabinet to be kinder to turncoats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BS Yediyurappa resigning as the Chief Minister, speculation is now rife that the new CM might drop many of the senior ministers from the new cabinet.

A day after Yediyurappa's resignation, the buzz is that Central BJP leaders are keen on revamping the cabinet and likely to remove the outgoing CM's loyalists and non-performers. The list includes senior ministers and also deputy Chief Ministers.

Leaders from the state BJP unit though believe that the turncoats inducted by Yediyurappa to ensure his government's stability might find a place in the new cabinet also, even if their posts are changed. Most of these ministers were holding important portfolios.

According to highly-placed sources, 54-year-old BL Santhosh is the front-runner to be the next CM and his name will be made official either on Tuesday or Wednesday. State in-charge General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The BJP has deputed Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy as central observers to finalise the new CM.

Santhosh (54) is a meritorious student and engineering graduate from the prestigious Regional Engineering College, Suratkal, and an RSS pracharak who served as BJP General Secretary in Karnataka. A full-time worker, he was elevated as National General Secretary (Org) about two years ago, and is based out of Delhi.

A bachelor, he is known to lead an extremely frugal lifestyle, and his belongings include a few pairs of clothes and an extensive bookshelf.

Sources said he knows party workers in every assembly segment by name, having served in the organisation in Karnataka. He is affectionately known as Santhoshji in party circles. Santhosh reached Bengaluru on Monday, said sources.

