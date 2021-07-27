Yediyurappa’s parting gift to Karnataka govt staff: 21.5% hike in DA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day he announced his resignation, outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seems to have given a parting gift to more than 6 lakh state government employees.

The State Government has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners by 21.5 per cent, with effect from July 1 this year. The order was personally issued by Yediyurappa.

The Association stated that after their memorandum, the Chief Minister directed the Finance department to issue an order and approve the increase in Dearness Allowance, that had been held up since the beginning of this year due to the Covid pandemic. The Association had appealed to him to release the Dearness Allowance hike in three instalments.

Association president CS Shadakshari said the new order will help 6 lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners, along with 3 lakh staffers working with various boards and corporations.