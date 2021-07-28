Berth aspirants start lobbying for posts in upcoming Bommai cabinet

Ramachandra V Gunari and G Subash chandra By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/ DAVANAGERE: Departure of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given an option for aspirants to lobby for ministerial posts, and a few are connecting with the leadership in Delhi, to be included in Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet.Major contenders from Shivamogga district include four-time Teerthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, former minister and sitting MLA Haratalu Halappa and Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa. Jnanendra, a senior Vokkaliga leader, could not get a berth in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet because there were other contenders from his community, and could now stake his claim to a ministerial post.

Haratalu Halappa and Kumar Bangarappa are both from the Idiga community, which played a decisive role in increasing BJP presence in the district in the past few assembly elections.

Both have had experience as ministers in the S M Krishna and B S Yediyurappa cabinets -- Bangarappa served as minister of state for minor irrigation and Halappa as food and civil supplies minister. Either of them could get the post, as this community was denied a berth in Yediyurappa’s cabinet. Halappa is a close associate of Yediyurappa, and this could be an advantage. All three serious contenders are making their moves to bag a ministry, source said.

Prominent aspirants from central Karnataka are Poornima Srinivas (Hiriyur), MP Renukacharya (Honnali), GH Thippareddy (Chitradurga) and B Sriramulu (Molakalmuru). Sriramulu, who is inclined towards Ballari, has not shown much interest in Chitradurga and is expected to get a bigger role in the next government.

With a huge number of OBC voters in Chitradurga, the BJP high command is expected to give a good representation for this section. Among the aspirants from Chitradurga, Hiriyur MLA Poornima has the backing of the strong Golla community, spread across Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ballari, Davanagere and Koppal districts.

Though she does not have an RSS background, she has been victorious for two terms. On the other hand, Thippareddy is a senior legislator and septuagenarian who is trying to bag a ministry one last time.Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya is also a strong contender, as is senior member from Davanagere SA Ravindranath, though age could be a hurdle.