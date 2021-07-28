BSY's exit takes away jinx tag of Chamarajanagar?

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: B S Yediyurappa resigning from the chief minister's post had left his supporters high and dry. However, the scene is different for people of Chamarajanagar as they are happy for a 'special' reason.

According to them, the exit of Yediyurappa, who never visited Chamarajanagar town during his tenure, has helped in taking away the "jinx" tag of the border district.

There is a popular belief in the political circles and urban legend that any chief minister during his tenure visits the backward town will lose his seat. This made many CMs stay away from the town for the last several decades.

Yediyurappa was no exception to it as he never visited the town even during the recent oxygen tragedy which claimed 24 lives.

As he never visited the town and yet stepped down from the high office, it has come as a good news to the people and a reason to prove that Chamarajanagar is not jinxed.

As a testimony to the popular belief, many chief ministers in the past like D Devaraj Urs, R Gundu Rao, Ramakrishna Hegde, S R Bommai, Veerendra Patil and Siddaramaiah had lost power after visiting the town.

"With the jinxed tag to Chamarajanagar, many sitting chief ministers feared to visit the town. Siddaramaiah, during his tenure, visited the town at least eight to nine times and even completed full term. But still people labelled that was the reason he couldn't win the next election. But now Yediyurappa who never visited the town and losing power has got us some proof to defend. At least this would put an end to the 'curse' tag of our town," says Shivakumar, a gram panchayat member.

Meanwhile, many are suggesting former chief ministers including Yediyurappa to visit the town and sensitise people about superstitious belief.

"The district which was carved out of Mysuru in 1997 and established as a new district continues to remain backward. Forget development, at least the so-called leaders must come forward and break the myth of town being jinx. Hope the new CM visits our district," says Veeresh, a social activist.