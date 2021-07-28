Karnataka gets Rs 629 crore as Central flood aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Finance Ministry has authorised release of `629 crore to Karnataka from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for relief towards natural calamities in the state in 2020.



According to a note from the Union Finance Ministry, the amount was released on July 26 towards relief for flood-affected and landslide-hit areas in several parts of the State last year.

The release of funds will be governed by the existing guidelines and norms of SDRF/NDRF, the finance ministry note said, adding that the funds were allotted based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.Several parts of the State were battered by heavy rains, triggering floods and landslides last year.