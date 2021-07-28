STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rescue call centre to keep track of beds for animals

This was one of the points discussed and agreed upon at a meeting by the animal husbandry department officials with volunteers, NGOs, veterinarians and animal rescue teams, on Tuesday.

Stray dogs

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now onwards, animal rescue and treatment organisations will have to share the number of beds occupied and the available ones, with the animal rescue call centre team on a daily basis. 
Ever since the animal rescue call centre was launched, it has been receiving over 200 calls a day. The number of beds in the city to treat animals are around 200 and there is a need for at least 500- 600, said Suparna Ganguly, from CUPA, who was also a part of the meeting. “Sharing details of the beds and adding more will only help in improving the treatment and care of rescued animals. This is because many animals are let out on the roads after basic treatment. 

The meeting was called to identify, list out and draw all volunteers, organisations and centres under one roof. The department officials pointed that the problem is more severe in Bengaluru in rescuing and treating animals, when compared to other parts of Karnataka. 

