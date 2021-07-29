STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai to wait for word from top brass on Cabinet formation

Chief Minister likely to visit Delhi; Nirani, Bellad expected to be inducted as ministers  
 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his family pose with his predecessor BS Yediyurappa at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less than 24 hours after he was elected BJP Legislature Party leader, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Much like BS Yediyurappa in 2019, Bommai too took oath alone, with no ministers. With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot declaring the council of ministers as ‘dissolved’ while accepting Yediyurappa’s resignation, the Karnataka government is now a one-man show. Yediyurappa’s cabinet had 33 ministers and now Bommai has the chance to start afresh. 

“No discussions have taken place about it. Our seniors will decide on Cabinet expansion,” Bommai said putting to rest the guessing game on who will make it to the Cabinet. Even as Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and R Ashoka’s names were doing the rounds for Deputy Chief Minister posts, Bommai said any official word would come only from the party top brass. 

Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Bellad— two Lingayat MLAs who were in the run for the top post— are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet. While senior ministers like KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar are cautious about their role in the Bommai cabinet, sources said Shettar had expressed his unwillingness to be inducted again. 

While turncoat ministers--- who quit the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition to join the BJP— are a concerned lot, Dr K Sudhakar has been sure to attach himself to Bommai since Tuesday evening signalling the possibility of finding a plum post. Bommai has suggested that he would travel to Delhi on July 30 and a decision on Cabinet expansion is expected to be arrived at post the visit. 

While Yediyurappa was able to convince the party to elevate his loyalist to the top post, the party is looking to induct several core party workers, who have grown to be legislators, in the Cabinet with heavyweight portfolios. With 21 months away from next Assembly elections, Bommai said his administration would be equitable for all regions of the state, while the party is looking to strike a balance 
on caste, region and community in the Cabinet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka cabinet Karnataka CM
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp