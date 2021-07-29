Bommai to wait for word from top brass on Cabinet formation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less than 24 hours after he was elected BJP Legislature Party leader, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Much like BS Yediyurappa in 2019, Bommai too took oath alone, with no ministers. With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot declaring the council of ministers as ‘dissolved’ while accepting Yediyurappa’s resignation, the Karnataka government is now a one-man show. Yediyurappa’s cabinet had 33 ministers and now Bommai has the chance to start afresh.

“No discussions have taken place about it. Our seniors will decide on Cabinet expansion,” Bommai said putting to rest the guessing game on who will make it to the Cabinet. Even as Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and R Ashoka’s names were doing the rounds for Deputy Chief Minister posts, Bommai said any official word would come only from the party top brass.

Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Bellad— two Lingayat MLAs who were in the run for the top post— are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet. While senior ministers like KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar are cautious about their role in the Bommai cabinet, sources said Shettar had expressed his unwillingness to be inducted again.

While turncoat ministers--- who quit the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition to join the BJP— are a concerned lot, Dr K Sudhakar has been sure to attach himself to Bommai since Tuesday evening signalling the possibility of finding a plum post. Bommai has suggested that he would travel to Delhi on July 30 and a decision on Cabinet expansion is expected to be arrived at post the visit.

While Yediyurappa was able to convince the party to elevate his loyalist to the top post, the party is looking to induct several core party workers, who have grown to be legislators, in the Cabinet with heavyweight portfolios. With 21 months away from next Assembly elections, Bommai said his administration would be equitable for all regions of the state, while the party is looking to strike a balance

on caste, region and community in the Cabinet.