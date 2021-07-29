STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid orphans in Karnataka to get monthly aid

From March 2020 to June 2021, 33 children were orphaned due to Covid and other reasons, and 220 children are in distress after losing one of their parents to Covid.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:01 PM

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: From March 2020 to June 2021, 33 children were orphaned due to Covid and other reasons, and 220 children are in distress after losing one of their parents to Covid. In this background, a monthly financial aid of Rs 3,500 is being given to orphaned children under the Bala Seva scheme of the government. Children who have one parent will get Rs 1,000, depending on their medical needs, under a ‘sponsorship programme’ launched by the administration, Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh said here on Wednesday.

Under the government’s Bala Hitaishi scheme, steps are being taken to counsel those who are bereaved, help orphaned and single-parent children come out of shock, and extend emotional, educational and social support to them. Details of 170 children have already been recorded in the Bala Swaraj web portal, with follow-up on their care, he added. 

The DC mentioned that with a view to help orphaned children and nurse Covid-infected children to health, the Juvenile Justice Fund account was opened in the name of the Deputy Commissioner. “If corporate companies and philanthropists come forward to give financial help, this grant will be spent on such children’s education, food, health and emergency medical treatment. Willing donors may remit the funds to the Juvenile Justice Fund, account number 40297059682,” he said. 

During the first quarterly meeting, it was said that officials prevented 11 child marriages, as against 22 marriages allegedly held. In all, 11 child marriages were conducted, and complaints lodged in various police stations against the parents. Villages and regions where the practice of child marriages is more prevalent, should be identified  community-wise, and awareness programmes organised in such villages. Any laxity on the part of officials will not be tolerated, the DC warned.   

