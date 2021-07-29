STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily COVID-19 cases touch 2,000-mark after 19 days in Karnataka

The day-wise positivity rate increased from 1.03 per cent on July 27th to 1.37 percent on the day.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a student at the Government Arts College  in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After 19 days, the daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 2,000 mark in Karnataka. The last time this happened was on July 10, when 2,162 cases were reported.

On Thursday, the state reported 2052 cases. Of these Bengaluru accounted for 506 cases. 

This took the state tally up to 2,901,247 and the city tally up to 1,202,194. The active cases increased from 22,569 to 23,253. 

The day-wise positivity rate increased from 1.03 per cent on July 27th to 1.37 percent on the day. There was an increase in the number of deaths from 19 to 35, taking the death toll to 36,491.

While the cumulative district-wise COVID-19 case fatality rate for Karnataka stands at 1.26 per cent as per the state COVID-19 war room, 15 districts have a higher rate than it. These include Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Bidar, Ballari, Dharwad, and Haveri in ascending order.

In the last 7 days, 18 districts have had a higher case fatality rate than the state. They are Kodagu, Shivamogga, Ballari, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban have higher deaths per million than Karnataka, which stands at 521.

The highest number of deaths have been in the 60 to 69 age group with 10,545 patients succumbing to the virus. 

There were 1332 discharges which took the total recoveries to 2841479. 

