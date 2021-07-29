STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Floods show signs of receding in Gadag

The flood situation in 30 villages of Gadag showed signs of improvement on Wednesday as water started to recede from inundated areas. 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:02 AM

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: The flood situation in 30 villages of Gadag showed signs of improvement on Wednesday as water started to recede from inundated areas.  After flowing beyond its original path for the past five days, water levels of Tungabhandra and Malaprabha rivers have come down.

But the flood water has devastated lives in 30 villages of the district.Konnur and Lakhmapur villagers of Naragund taluk have also suffered huge losses as water is yet to recede from many villages. Now, villagers at rehabilitation centres are worried about their properties which were inundated.

After a gap of four days, the National Highway-218 which connects Hubballi and Vijayapura at Konnur village was opened for traffic on Wednesday. Lakhamapur village is still an island and villagers have to swim if they want to enter the village.

Some villagers are worried about thefts, hence they are going to houses, though it is flooded. But health officials warned them that the area is stinking due to bad water and there will be mosquito menace.As the pandemic is still on, the district administration has started a vaccination facilityat rehabilitation centres.

Earlier, people refused to get vaccinated. But the administration convinced villagers to take the vaccine at rehabilitation centres. More than hundreds of villagers of Lakhmapur and 40 villagers of Konnur took the jab in the past two days. A health official said, “Some people are going to villages but we asked them not to go now. The water level will be reduced by Thursday or Friday and they can leave the centre after cleaning their houses.” Nargund tahsildar A D Amarawadagi said, “We are providing vaccination and medicines to people at rehabilitation centres in Konnur and Lakhmapur. Health officials are keeping a vigil.”

ALMATTI RECORDS 4.4 LAKH CUSECS INFLOW
Bagalkot/Vijayapura: With Krishna and Ghataprabha rivers flowing at an alarming level for the last 10 days, Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir (Almatti Dam) received a record inflow of 4.44 lakh cusecs of water this monsoon on Wednesday. According to Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBNL), “The Almatti Dam recorded an inflow of 4.12 lakh cusecs.”

