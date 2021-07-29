Has a timeline been fixed to jab entire Karnataka: HC asks state govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to place on record if a timeline has been fixed to vaccinate the entire population of the state.Passing the order during the hearing of a batch of PILs related to Covid-19, a special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar also directed the government to place on record if any special drive is being conducted to vaccinate all students as colleges are now open.

Pointing out that the State Government has not placed the vision document as preparedness for a possible third wave, the court asked the State Government to clarify its statement on the routine immunisation of children being done at the schools and anganwadis, as both of them are not yet opened.

Taking note of the issue raised by the advocate of a petition, the court said that it is appropriate for the government to set up grievance redressal mechanism at the earliest to address the complaints on private hospitals overcharging Covid patients admitted to government quota beds and take steps to reimburse them.The court observed that if the figures submitted to the court by the government is true, it will take care of the expected number of doses of vaccination required to meet the demand for the month of July and August 2021.