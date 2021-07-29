STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Has a timeline been fixed to jab entire Karnataka: HC asks state govt

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to place on record if a timeline has been fixed to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to place on record if a timeline has been fixed to vaccinate the entire population of the state.Passing the order during the hearing of a batch of PILs related to Covid-19, a special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar also directed the government to place on record if any special drive is being conducted to vaccinate all students as colleges are now open. 

Pointing out that the State Government has not placed the vision document as preparedness for a possible third wave, the court asked the State Government to clarify its statement on the routine immunisation of children being done at the schools and anganwadis, as both of them are not yet opened. 

Taking note of the issue raised by the advocate of a petition, the court said that it is appropriate for the government to set up grievance redressal mechanism at the earliest to address the complaints on private hospitals overcharging Covid patients admitted to government quota beds and take steps to reimburse them.The court observed that if the figures submitted to the court by the government is true, it will take care of the expected number of doses of vaccination required to meet the demand for the month of July and August 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court COVID 19 COVID vaccine Karnataka
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp