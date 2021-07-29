I’m just Basavaraj to you: CM to voters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an emotionally-charged speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday thanked the voters of his constituency, Shiggaon. Addressing a gathering mainly of voters from Shiggaon at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds, Bommai said, “I might be the Chief Minister...but for you (voters of

Shiggaon), I will always remain Basavaraj, and nothing more.”Sixty-one-year-old Bommai, a three-time

MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district, expressed his gratitude to his voters.

“You made Basavaraj Bommai the Chief Minister. I am thankful. I seek your blessings and cooperation. You will always be special to me.”Basavaraj Bommai said he earlier had the responsibility of just developing his constituency, but now of the entire state. “I need to focus on the entire state. But, I can assure you that I will set aside extra time for Shiggaon and grant special works to the constituency,” he said.

“I am committed to providing good administration. I will work for the poor, farmers, youth and women.” Earlier in the day, Basavaraj Bommai offered puja and entered Vidhana Soudha. He even conducted a one-man Cabinet meeting.