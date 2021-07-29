STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No deputies, Bommai takes charge as Karnataka CM solo

In his first cabinet meeting with no council of ministers, Bommai announced a scholarship scheme exclusively for children of farmers.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Former CM BS Yediyurappa is also seen | vinod kumar t

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Before he stepped on to the dais at Raj Bhavan to take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai touched BS Yediyurappa’s feet seeking blessings, signifying the important role the former CM played in getting him anointed as chief minister.Bommai, the 23rd person to hold the post, was sworn in as chief minister by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, amid slogans hailing Yediyurappa and him. The 61-year-old Bommai took oath in the name of God, even as Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy, who were sent as observers by the BJP’s central leadership, looked pleased.

Much like his mentor Yediyurappa in 2019, Bommai took oath alone, with no deputies or ministers taking charge with him. On Wednesday morning, he visited a temple and headed straight to Yediyurappa’s residence before arriving at the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in. Acknowledging that he would take Yediyurappa’s guidance for administration, Bommai categorically denied that he would be a ‘rubberstamp CM’.“I will, however, ensure that I get the people’s stamp of approval for my government’s administration and programmes,” he said with a smile when asked if he will continue to remain in the shadow of Yediyurappa.

“I will head to New Delhi to meet party senior leaders in the next couple of days and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. Discussions on cabinet expansion will be held after that. Senior central leaders will take a decision after deliberation,” Bommai told reporters after the swearing-in. No formula or names have been decided for the posts of deputy chief ministers or ministers, he said. In his first cabinet meeting with no council of ministers, Bommai announced a scholarship scheme exclusively for children of farmers.

Dump ‘chalta hai’ attitude, officials told

“Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside for the scheme, which will also cover higher education of students,” CM Bommai said.He increased the pension under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana to Rs 1,200, while also enhancing it by Rs 200 for widows and differently-abled people. Warning officials against their “chalta hai” attitude which leads to delays in works, Bommai said his priority is managing Covid and the flood situation in the State.

Senior BJP leaders, including Modi, showered praises on Bommai, while being careful to thank Yediyurappa as well. “Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” tweeted Modi on Bommai’s swearing-in. “No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare,” Modi followed up with another tweet.

Amit Shah and Nadda too followed suit as if to insist that Yediyurappa’s role will now be limited to that of a guide which is what senior leaders like LK Advani have been restricted to as part of the party’s Margdarshak Mandal.

CM TO VISIT FLOOD-HIT AREAS IN UTTARA KANNADA TODAY
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting flood-hit areas in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after holding his first Cabinet meeting, after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, Bommai said that the State Government will come to the aid of people affected by floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp