Three masked men attack general secretary of KAMS in Karnataka

He escaped with minor injuries on his leg and hands.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:54 PM

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BEGALURU: In a horrific incident, a gang of three masked men attacked the General Secretary of Private Schools' Association (KAMS) right in front of his house in Mutyalanagar near Vidyaranyapura.

A CCTV video of the attack showed Shashikumar getting down from his car on Thursday night around 9 PM when suddenly a gang of three armed men rushed towards him and began to attack him with the weapons they had. Shashikumar quickly sat inside the car to save himself.

Shashikumar apparently took out his licensed pistol, seeing that they got scared and they ran away immediately. "I have been carrying a licenced weapon for a few years as I had threats earlier too. Two amongst the three of them were carrying lethal weapons when I chased them after getting down from the car," Shashikumar added. He escaped with minor injuries on his leg and hands. Jalahalli police have registered a case to nab the attackers.

At the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and we are probing the case in all angles.

Comments

