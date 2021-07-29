STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan discusses NEP with Dr Kasturirangan

Interestingly, his meeting comes a day before the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met K Kasturirangan in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch multiple initiatives to help realise goals of National Education Policy, 2020, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Education Policy, 2020. Pradhan, who was in Bengaluru after meeting Kasturirangan, took to Twitter and said, “Was enriched by his insights on making India a vibrant knowledge society & creating an education system aligned with aspirational goals of a 21st-century India as envisaged in the NEP.”

Interestingly, his meeting comes a day before the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP. Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Kasturirangan said,”My association with Pradhan has been there since Rajya Sabha days. He is very perceptive and has great plans for the future of our country’s education. We discussed some of those issues during our meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, he explained that though education during the pandemic has suffered, the implementation of NEP will come as a boon to every student in this country. Dr Kasturirangan explained that the NEP proposes sweeping changes in the education sector.

