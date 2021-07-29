Zero Covid deaths reported in Shivamogga for two days

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After a gap of nine long weeks, no Covid-19 death was reported since July 26 in the district. Dr Rajesh Suragihalli, DHO, told TNIE that there was a drop in the number of deaths being reported within 24 hours of a Covid-infected person being brought into hospital.

Now, positive cases are reaching early for medical treatment. As on July 27, the district recorded a total of 1,039 Covid deaths and among these, 50% were from neighbouring Chikkamagaluru, Channagiri of Davanagere and a few from Karwar too.