Bommai cabinet likely to see new faces, a few old ones

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the leadership drama coming to an end, the corridors of Vidhana Soudha are now abuzz with the question — “Who will make it to the Bommai cabinet?”To ensure representation from all regions and castes, several MLAs -- who were ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet -- are unlikely to find a place in the Basavaraj Bommai ministry. Going by the buzz in the BJP, close to 10 former ministers, including some from Bengaluru city, are unlikely to be inducted as ministers, as the party high command is said to be keen on bringing in new faces.

The Yediyurappa cabinet comprised 34 ministers, including him and 11 turncoat legislators, who quit the Congress-JDS coalition and helped the BJP form the government in 2019. Two old faces, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and former industries minister Jagadish Shettar, are unlikely to make the cut. Ramesh resigned as water resources minister after the CD row, and is unlikely to get his berth back until he gets a clean chit in the case. On Wednesday, Shettar opted out of the ministerial race. There were eight ministers from Bengaluru in Yediyurappa’s cabinet, including three turncoat MLAs --- ST Somashekar, Gopalaiah and Byrathi Basavaraj. The trio is on good terms with party leaders and in all likelihood, will be retained as ministers.

There are murmurs that seniors like Suresh Kumar, V Somanna and R Ashoka will be out of the cabinet. “We have under two years for the next Assembly polls in the state. The party cannot be giving a chance to the same people. Party leaders are keen in bringing those who were denied a cabinet berth earlier,” a BJP insider said.

However, it is a challenging task for the BJP to drop seniors. On Thursday, Bommai too said that it cannot be done right now and he has to visit Delhi again. Sources said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan is expected to be in the cabinet, but may not get his deputy CM’s post back. Another turncoat, Shivaram Hebbar, is also unlikely to be made minister. “Many within the party want him to be in the ministry as he was vital in bringing down the Congress-JDS coalition government,” a source said.

A Ramdas from Krishnaraja in Mysuru, or Ravi Subramanya from Basavanagudi could replace Suresh Kumar as the Brahmin face. Hiriyur MLA Poornima Srinivas and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar are also likely to be inducted.

While Sriramulu might be made DyCM, the name of former RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is also doing the rounds, with pressure from the politically strong Kuruba community. BJP sources said allegations against former Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle in the egg distribution scheme could dash her hopes. Former minister JC Madhuswamy said he was not aware of the developments and was just focussing on his seat Chikkanayakanahalli.

Former housing minister V Somanna said, “I have been a minister for 12 years. I will not approach anyone seeking a cabinet berth.” Somanna was minister in the JH Patel cabinet, when Bommai was Patel’s political secretary. Somanna met Yediyurappa on Friday.