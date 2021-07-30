STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai in Delhi today to meet PM Modi, decision on Cabinet likely next week

Meanwhile, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday that he will not interfere in the cabinet formation or administration.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:19 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspects the Barekalache-Kaiga road and the collapsed bridge, which was damaged in the floods, in Yellapur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI, BENGALURU: Two days after taking oath as Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting New Delhi on Friday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other Union ministers and MPs from Karnataka. However, the issue of cabinet formation may not be on the discussion table for now, as the CM, who is currently heading a one-man government, indicated that it will take some time and he will visit Delhi again to discuss the matter.

“This is my first visit as Chief Minister and it will be to greet them and take their blessings,” Bommai said. He added that the PM had spoken to him on Wednesday and expressed hope of good governance in the state. Commenting on cabinet formation, the CM said he will visit Delhi again sometime next week when the composition of the cabinet will be discussed and names finalised.

Meanwhile, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa told reporters on Thursday that he will not interfere in the cabinet formation or administration. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is capable and he will decide on it. I have even told my followers not to contact me for any work and to approach Bommai himself as he is now the CM of Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said. 

Regarding the apprehensions among the turncoats who had joined the BJP to help the party form its government, Yediyurappa said he will talk to Bommai, but added that the latter will decide on it. He also said will visit Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Friday and call on the family of Ravi who committed suicide a day after Yediyurappa resigned.

CM to discuss pending K’taka projects in Delhi
“It’s my responsibility, I am going there to console the family,” the former CM added. On his future role, Yediyurappa quipped, “Even without power and post, one can do good deeds”.In Delhi, the CM is also holding a meeting with Union ministers and MPs from Karnataka to discuss pending projects and other issues related to Karnataka. He is scheduled to reach Delhi by 8.55 am and after meeting the PM and Union ministers, he will hold a meeting with MPs at 1 pm.

In related developments ahead of the CM’s visit to Delhi, many BJP leaders are too are rushing to the national capital and ministerial aspirants are lobbying hard to be part of the new government. On one hand, senior leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar’s refusal to join the cabinet has sent ripples among other senior leaders in the party while on the other, MLAs are resorting to intense lobbying to be part of Bommai’s Cabinet.

Bommai said that after Shettar made his opinion public, he had spoken to the latter about meeting him personally and added that after understanding his (Shettar’s) feelings, the matter will be taken up with the party leadership to try and find a solution.

WILL NEW CM GET NEW TEAM WITH NEW FACES?  
With Karnataka getting a new CM , the question now remains who will make it to the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet. Several MLAs, who were ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet, are unlikely to make it. “Leaders are keen on bringing those who were denied berths earlier,” a source said.  

