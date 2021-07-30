Bommai inspects ravaged ghats, announces Rs 200 crore relief package

By Express News Service

YELLAPUR/ANKOLA (UTTARA KANNADA): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had a hectic schedule during his first visit to Uttara Kannada district, where he inspected the damage caused due to heavy rainfall and landslides. He announced a relief package of Rs 200 crore for repair of roads and rehabilitation work.Bommai’s first official visit began from Yellapur, where he left for Arabail Ghat, and stopped at three places where the worst damage had happened. The ghats, which stretch for about 16km, had 14 landslides, with severe damage at four places near Yellapur.

The Chief Minister visited Kalachi village, about 24km from Yellapur taluk, which was destroyed due to floods in the river Gangavalli. Accompanied by former minister Shivaram Hebbar, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and other officials, he met people enroute, who poured out their woes. He instructed the district administration to relocate the entire village. “Send a proposal and an action plan to identify 10-15 acres of land to relocate the village,” he said.

He also visited Ramanagulli village in Ankola taluk, where a bridge had been washed away, before chairing a meeting of officials in Ankola town. Bommai sought details on the total damage caused due to floods. After DC Muhilan furnished the required details and explained in detail the reasons for floods, Bommai cut him short and asked him to be more specific.

Later, he announced that he would release Rs 200 crore. “Rs 100 crore will be reserved for the PWD to restore road connectivity and clear landslides, and Rs 100 crore to the RDPR department to restore road connectivity in rural areas,” he said. “We are allocating funds from the state government, this will be in addition to what we get from the Centre.” Bommai told the PWD and National Highway authorities to prepare a detailed project report for reconstruction of roads in Arabail and Anshi Ghats, and warned officials to be alert and active.

Vaccination for fishermen Bommai said that since vaccination is mandatory for visiting Goa, 3,000 vaccines each will be provided to Karwar, Kumta and Bhatkal to vaccinate fishermen. DC Muhilan assured Bommai that a campaign would begin soon. Bommai had a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he discussed damage caused due to floods. Modi reportedly assured him of all assistance required.

UKP PHASE III WORK TO START

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that rehabilitation and resettlement works pertaining to the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project would be taken up once the Centre issues a gazette notification on the Brijeshkumar Mishra Tribunal award. He told reporters that the tribunal, constituted on the recommendation of the Supreme Court, has already given the award over Krishna river water sharing. The Central government was about to issue the notification, but the Andhra Pradesh government again went to the apex court. Karnataka and Maharashtra government are fighting the case together. Stating that the Supreme Court passed the judgment on Andhra’s plea in 4-8 weeks, the CM hoped that the State would get permission to use its share of water. Once the Union government issues a gazette notification, the State would start work, and take measures to heighten Almatti dam, he added.

