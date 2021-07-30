Covid-19, economy— Congress report lists failures of BJP govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the BJP government is commemorating two years in power, and new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit the ground running with his tour to flood-hit North Karnataka, the opposition Congress has put together a booklet highlighting the government’s “failures” in the past two years.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said he is ready to undertake a visit to the ghats in Uttara Kannada on August 1, to check on what the government is doing to alleviate the pain of the people there. “I will find out what the government has done after the visit of CM Bommai,” he said.

The booklet highlights the failures of the government in about 61 pages, sector-wise. “How can I call this government successful when it has failed totally on all fronts?’’ Siddaramaiah said. He alleged that the government was busy making money when people were dying due to Covid. “People were assuming that this was a double-engine government, but it was actually a tragedy. The Central government failed in Delhi, and the state government here. In Chamarajanagar district, 24 people died due to oxygen shortage, but the government falsely claimed that no one died.”

He also blamed the BJP government for negative GDP growth of -7.7 per cent, in contrast to 11 per cent GDP growth during the Congress regime. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, had not done anything for her home state, not even given its rightful share of Rs 5,495 crore, he said.

The Karnataka government had resorted to heavy borrowings of more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore over a two-year period, but done nothing for the poor during the lockdown, he said. To top this, the steep hike in fuel prices due to heavy central levies is unpardonable, he said. He claimed that more than 50 lakh people have died across India due to Covid. Refusing to give CM Bommai any quarter, he said, “Let us wait and see how he turns out as Chief Minister.”