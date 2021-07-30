STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dam works: HDK seeks President Kovind’s intervention  

Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday sought the President’s intervention on allowing the State Government to take up up irrigation projects in Karnataka.

JDS leaders, led by HD Kumaraswamy, take out a rally in Bengaluru on Thursday | ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday sought the President’s intervention on allowing the State Government to take up up irrigation projects in Karnataka. Speaking to media persons after submitting a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, addressed to the President, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said they are seeking the President’s intervention and a directive to the Union Government to issue gazette notifications so that Karnataka can take up woks in the Upper Krishna Basin and in Mekedatu.

The JDS also urged the Centre to give necessary approvals to take up the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

“There is a politically motivated predetermined mindset prevailing in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Central Water Commission to delay the Mekedatu project,” the memorandum stated. The JDS leaders walked from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan to submit the memorandum.

Kumaraswamy said that the  JDS will continue to fight for issues related to the state and depending on the Centre’s response, they will decide on their future course of action. The former CM said a delegation of JDS leaders, led by party supremo HD Deve Gowda, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explain the “injustice done to the state.”

‘JANATA DAL GOVT IN KARNATAKA!’
HD Kumaraswamy said they will continue to support the State Government for the development of the state and hoped that the BJP leaders too will cooperate with Bommai. “Though Bommai is elected from BJP, we feel one of us from Janata Dal has become the CM.  He is our friend and a well-wisher,” he said, adding “it is a Janata Dal government.”

