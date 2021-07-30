STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Leaving office with ‘zero’ pending files, says Ashwath 

He held the portfolios of higher education, IT/BT and S&T, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood. 

Published: 30th July 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the council of ministers under BS Yediyurappa deemed dissolved following his resignation, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has cleared all files pending in his departments. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that zero files were pending in departments under him and in a span of one-and-a-half-years he had cleared 3,760 files. He held the portfolios of higher education, IT/BT and S&T, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood. 

“The department of higher education received 1,746 manual files and all were cleared. In addition, 1,441 e-files were received and cleared. In the department of IT/BT and S&T, 62 manual files and 86 e-files were cleared.

As minister of skill development, Ashwath Narayan attended 84 manual files and 96 e-files. Besides, he also cleared 245 manual filed received in the medical education department. Sometimes, he even used to work till late in the night to attend the files without any delay,” read a statement from the MLA’s office.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Villagers hope boxer Lovlina's Tokyo Olympics medal will bring road, water supply
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp