Leaving office with ‘zero’ pending files, says Ashwath 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the council of ministers under BS Yediyurappa deemed dissolved following his resignation, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has cleared all files pending in his departments.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that zero files were pending in departments under him and in a span of one-and-a-half-years he had cleared 3,760 files. He held the portfolios of higher education, IT/BT and S&T, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

“The department of higher education received 1,746 manual files and all were cleared. In addition, 1,441 e-files were received and cleared. In the department of IT/BT and S&T, 62 manual files and 86 e-files were cleared.

As minister of skill development, Ashwath Narayan attended 84 manual files and 96 e-files. Besides, he also cleared 245 manual filed received in the medical education department. Sometimes, he even used to work till late in the night to attend the files without any delay,” read a statement from the MLA’s office.