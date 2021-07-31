AIIMS Hubballi: CM Basavaraj Bommai requests PM Modi to speed up process

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALLI: The long-pending demand of getting All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to Hubballi-Dharwad may become reality very soon as the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has shown interest in getting the prestigious institute here.

In his maiden visit to New Delhi after taking charge of the state, Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and sought his approval for AIIMS at Hubballi-Dharwad, AIIMS like institute for Raichur, which is identified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to upgrade ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to a Regional Institute. Prime Minister Modi assured to extend full support to the development of the State.

North Karnataka region is lacking behind medical facilities and it was a long pending demand to get the best medical institute here. The city is well connected by road, rail and air, therefore patients from neighbouring 10-12 districts have been visiting here to get treatment and the hospital is overburdened. If the AIIMS comes here it will be a big boost to healthcare in the state.

About 200 acres of land has been identified by the state government near Gamanagatti for the institute. About seven months ago, a central team visited Hubballi and inspected the site and showed a positive response. But the union government has not yet given the nod.

A political analyst said, union minister Pralhad Joshi, former minister Jagadish Shettar, former CM B S Yediyurappa have shown a lot of interest to get the AIIMS institute here, and now the new CM Bommai, who hails from Hubballi is also showing interest to get the institute. If all leaders put in their efforts, the dream of having a world-class healthcare facility will come true very shortly.