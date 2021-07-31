STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

As Covid cases spike, govt tells officials to take steps to contain spread

In districts bordering Kerala, officials are insisting that those entering the State should have RTPCR negative reports regardless of their vaccination status, an official said. 

Published: 31st July 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Concerned over an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State and a spike Kerala, the Karnataka Government has directed officials to strictly monitor the situation and impose additional containment measures if necessary.

“We have taken a serious note of the increase in Covid cases in Kerala and we are taking all measures to contain the spread in the State,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi on Friday. He is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 1,890 new cases and 34 deaths. While Bengaluru reported 426 new cases, Dakshina Kannada had 345 cases, Udupi 155 and Hassan 135. The State had 2,052 new cases on Thursday.

Bommai spoke to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and deputy commissioners from bordering districts to get information on the situation, and directed them to monitor those coming in from Kerala by road or train. He will hold a video-conference with DCs, SPs and health department officials on Saturday, while the chief secretary conducted a virtual meet with deputy commissioners on Friday.

Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra said they have been consistently conducting around 1.5 lakh tests per day. Testing will be increased in places where a high number of cases are being reported, he added.In districts bordering Kerala, officials are insisting that those entering the State should have RTPCR negative reports regardless of their vaccination status, an official said. 

Meanwhile, the government issued an order directing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner and deputy commissioners to strictly monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions. It allowed them to impose additional containment measures based on their assessment of the situation. Officials have been told to implement strict surveillance measures at border check-posts.

“It has been observed that there is a spike in the number of new Covid cases in the bordering states as well as in a few places in the State, which entails close monitoring and stringent micro-containment measures to contain the spread of Covid19 locally,“stated the order issued by Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, N Manjunatha Prasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp