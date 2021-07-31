STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dept keen to reopen schools in august

As far as Kalaburagi division is concerned, Koppal stood first by achieving 94 per cent progress in enrolling students, followed by Ballari at 93.45 per cent and Yadgir at 93.37 percent.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With almost 89 per cent admissions in the primary and high schools in the state on Friday, the department of public instructions is all set to commence offline classes any time from August.

Commissioner of Public Instructions Anbu Kumar told The New Indian Express, “The department can start offline classes by following all Covid protocols. We have already submitted a proposal to the government in this regard on July 26, seeking permission to commence physical classes. Once we get permission, schools across the state will reopen.”

The department will see that the students maintain social distance and wear a mask. Wherever possible and necessary, classes will be taken on an alternate basis to minimise congregation of more students. Online classes have already started from July and will continue. 

According to sources in the public instructions department,1,73,570 students have taken admission for first standard against the target of 3,23,262 (53.69 %), 2,82,491 students have taken admission against the target of 3,48,927 (80.96 %) for sixth standard and 2,58,548 students have taken admission against the target of 3,41,012 (96.45 %) for eighth standard in Bengaluru division.

In Kalaburagi, 1,72,727 students have taken admission for first standard against the target of 2,37,415 (72.45 %), 2,31,834 students have taken admission against the target of 2,49,083 (93.07 %) for sixth standard and 2,05,045 students have taken admission against the target of 2,42,567 (84.53 %) for eighth standard.

In Mysuru, 1,37,333 students have taken admission for first standard against the target of 1,80,635 (76.03 %), 1,91,576 students have taken admission against the target of 2,00,171 (95.71 %) for sixth standard and 1,79,636 students have taken admission against the target of 2,03,940 (88.08 %) for eighth standard.

As far as Kalaburagi division is concerned, Koppal stood first by achieving 94 per cent progress in enrolling students, followed by Ballari at 93.45 per cent and Yadgir at 93.37 percent.

