HC takes up suo motu case on monkey deaths in Hassan

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of media reports on monkeys (Bonnet Macaques) found mysteriously stuffed inside gunny bags and dumped on a road in Hassan district, the Karnataka High Court initiated suo motu proceedings on Friday.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed an order directing the Registrar General to file a petition seeking action against all those responsible for the massacre of monkeys.

The court directed the registry to make the State Government, principal secretary of the Forest Department, deputy conservator of forest, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Hassan district and Animal Welfare Board as respondents to the petition. It said that a notice should be sent to the Hassan Deputy Commissioner to submit a report on the action taken, during the next hearing.

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, some villagers found 15-20 sacks thrown on the muddy stretch of Belur-Sakleshpur Road. When they opened the sacks, they were shocked to find monkeys stuffed inside the bags. While many monkey were dead, some had survived with severe bruises.The court, noting that the news reports are very disturbing, said that it is necessary to take cognisance of the issue in terms of law laid down by the Supreme Court recognising the right to life of animals.

“Also, this is a gross violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, particularly Sections 3 and 11. We direct the Registrar General to file a writ petition seeking action against all those who are responsible for the massacre of monkeys. It is also necessary to ensure guidelines to prevent such shocking incidents,” it added.