STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC takes up suo motu case on monkey deaths in Hassan

Terms news reports very disturbing, says guidelines should be in place to prevent such shocking incidents

Published: 31st July 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Preliminary investigations shows that the monkeys were poisoned and beaten up. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Preliminary investigations show that the monkeys were poisoned and beaten up. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of media reports on monkeys (Bonnet Macaques) found mysteriously stuffed inside gunny bags and dumped on a road in Hassan district, the Karnataka High Court initiated suo motu proceedings on Friday.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed an order directing the Registrar General to file a petition seeking action against all those responsible for the massacre of monkeys.

The court directed the registry to make the State Government, principal secretary of the Forest Department, deputy conservator of forest, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Hassan district and Animal Welfare Board as respondents to the petition. It said that a notice should be sent to the Hassan Deputy Commissioner to submit a report on the action taken, during the next hearing.

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, some villagers found 15-20 sacks thrown on the muddy stretch of Belur-Sakleshpur Road. When they opened the sacks, they were shocked to find monkeys stuffed inside the bags. While many monkey were dead, some had survived with severe bruises.The court, noting that the news reports are very disturbing, said that it is necessary to take cognisance of the issue in terms of law laid down by the Supreme Court recognising the right to life of animals.

“Also, this is a gross violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, particularly Sections 3 and 11. We direct the Registrar General to file a writ petition seeking action against all those who are responsible for the massacre of monkeys. It is also necessary to ensure guidelines to prevent such shocking incidents,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkey deaths Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp