Nagarahole Tiger Reserve gets new logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: International Tiger Day proved to be important for the two reserves in the state, with the new logo of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) being released and Bandipur Tiger Reserve listed as one of the 14 tiger reserves in India to get Global Conservation Assured Tiger Standards accreditation on the same day.

Bandipur is the only tiger reserve chosen from the state for the accreditation. The new tag sets standards for effective management of wildlife species and encourages self assessments to check if their management will lead to successful tiger conservation. The new logo was designed by a Bengaluru-based brand firm CoAndCo.

The reserve’s director D Mahesh Kumar told TNIE that the earlier logo had a tree which is not found anywhere in India. It’s a species found only in the African Savannas. “Hence, we decided to change the logo and contact the brand team. Ashwini V B, Design Strategist, of CoAndCo said they studied in detail about NTR before making it.