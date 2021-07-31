Now, Dr Kakkilaya files complaint against IMA Mangaluru officebearers for breaking Covid protocols

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: City-based physician and writer Dr Srinivasa Kakkilaya has lodged a complaint against the office bearers of Indian Medical Association (IMA) for violating covid protocol during Doctors Day celebration at IMA office on July 29.

In a complaint to Mangaluru South Police Station, Kakkilaya said the IMA Mangaluru office bearers were not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance during the celebration. Providing photographs and newspaper clippings in support of his allegations, he has asked police to book the violators under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and section 269 of IPC Act.

It can be recalled that sometime ago, Dr Kakkilaya was booked for not wearing mask in a supermarket based on a complaint from the shop owner. Kakkilaya had argued that wearing mask is not required as he was already infected with the virus and also cured and hence there are no chances of him transmitting the disease to others. Then IMA had issued a statement condemning his argument.

Kakkilaya has named IMA Mangaluru secretary Dr Animesh Jain, president, Dr. MAR Kudva, treasurer Dr Kumaraswamy U and office bearers, Dr GK Bhat Sankabithilu, Dr Ramachandra Kamath in his complaint.